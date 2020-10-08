Dave Skoloda: 1944 mask controversy recalled

Here’s part of that quote on democracy from Becker, which Jeff sent to me in a text: “Whatever the form of government may be, it is not self-government unless the people are mostly intelligent enough and honest enough to do of their own accord what is right and necessary with a minimum of legal compulsion and restraint.”

Becker, whose book consists of five lectures delivered at the University of Michigan in December 1944, thus gave us a concise means of grading our self-government performance in the case of COVID 19 — an F.

I have since purchased a used copy of Becker’s book online and reading it again has been like a visit with an old friend; the writing is as relevant today as it was after the great war when he wrote, after referring to the divisions of the Civil War, “we are now living in another critical period of our history. The house is again in the way of being divided. The division is not now between people living in different sections of the country, but between people living on different social levels in respect to possessions and opportunities.” And so it still is today.