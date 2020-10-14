Debate for 94th Assembly takes aim at bipartisanship

Steve Doyle Bio

Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska

Age: 62

Address & Hometown: N5525 Hauser Road, Onalaska, WI 54650

Family: Married to Gloria, daughters Katelyn and Stephanie

Job: Lawyer

Prior elected office: Elected to La Crosse County Board 1986-present, serving as chair from 2002-2011, member of the Wisconsin Assembly from 2011-present

Other public service: Served as member of Coulee Region Humane Society Board, Family & Children's Center Board, Family Resources Center Board, Viterbo Advisory Council

Education: Bachelors degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, law degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

On COVID-19: "Every single public health expert has said time and again that masks are effective. Wisconsin is currently the third worst state for the spread of COVID, and our hospitals in many parts of the state are beginning to be overwhelmed. In fact we just opened an overflow facility in our state; we're one of only a handful of states that has had to take this drastic measure. We're seeing this surge because of the legislature's refusal to meet and work out a plan. Unless we have a plan that is supported by Republicans and Democrats and both the governor and legislature, it won't be followed by our citizens. I've said from the beginning that we need to all sit down together, hash out a plan, and then get it done. This stalemate is hurting our businesses, our schools and all of us. So yes, I support the mask requirement. I'm still in conversations with my local business community trying to understand what the crowd size limitations will do to our local economy. But this stand-off between the legislature and the governor needs to end. I'm ready to go to Madison to work out a plan and then vote — now."

Top issue for the state besides the pandemic: "High-quality, affordable and accessible health care has always been a top priority for me. This pandemic has shown a light on just how important that priority is. At a time when people are unemployed and uninsured, we should follow the example of both red and blue states and take the Medicaid expansion money the federal government is offering us. This is $300 million of our own tax dollars that we sent to Washington that should be coming back to us to lower our costs and insure more people. This is our money — there is no logic to telling the federal government to send it to other states."