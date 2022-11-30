'Decorate Christmas Cards for the Troops' event set

The "Decorate Christmas Cards for the Troops" free event will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Justin Trails Resort near Sparta.

Decorate a one-of-a-kind Christmas card to be sent to our local troops. Once this card is complete, two more cards will be provided for you to decorate.

Everything you need will be provided. All you have to do is show up.

Bring your kiddos and your creativity. We will provide blank cards and envelopes you can decorate with markers, glitter, glue, pictures/words from magazines, etc.

If you would like, you may bring scissors, glitter, glue, pictures/words from magazines.

For questions, contact Dawn Justin dawn@justintrails.com or text 608-397-9708.

Justin Trails Resort is located south of Sparta, 4 miles on Hwy. 27, turn right (west) on County J for 1.5 miles to Kathryn Ave. on right side of road. “Justin Trails” (white letters on end of red barn)