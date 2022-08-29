 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dedication planned for Minnesota City School Bell site

The dedication of the Minnesota City School Bell site will take place on Sunday, September 11 at 2 p.m. The site is located along Bridge Street near the picnic shelter. A short history of the school and the bell project will be presented; you may bring lawn chairs.

An Open House will follow at the Historic First Baptist Church building, 140 Mill St. to view pictures and other related materials from the Minnesota City Historical Association archives.

Minnesota City claims both the first subscription and public schools as well as the first school district in Winona County, all dating back to 1852. The first permanent school building, designed by architect Charles Maybury, was erected in 1870 and stood until 1938. The bell is the only remaining artifact from that building. It has been professionally restored and placed in a protective structure designed by Wallace Burley.

All are invited to learn more about this history and to remember those who had a part in making it.

