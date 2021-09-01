 Skip to main content
DHS urges Wisconsinites to mask up this Labor Day weekend
School masks

Wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, elementary school students line up to enter school for the first day of classes in Richardson, Texas, on Aug. 17.

Ahead of Labor Day weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services encourages Wisconsinites to celebrate safely and continue taking steps to protect themselves and others against COVID-19.

The 7-day statewide average of new confirmed cases is now 1,699 and COVID-19 cases continue to rise. It is the highest 7-day average seen in six months.

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19, wearing a mask, avoiding indoor gatherings, staying home if you feel sick, and following other public health best practices are important steps everyone can take to stay safe and help prevent further spread of COVID-19 in their communities, DHS says.

“COVID-19 cases are rising in Wisconsin due to the more contagious Delta variant. People who are not yet fully vaccinated continue to make up the significant majority of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer and State Epidemiologist for Communicable Diseases.

“It is critical that we take action now to prevent further spread of the virus. Let’s use all of our effective prevention tools: Get vaccinated, wear masks when gathering indoors, and stay home if you’re feeling sick, especially if planning get-togethers with others over the holiday weekend.”

Individuals line up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a community clinic held June 8 at Hiawatha Residence Hall in Wisconsin Dells.
