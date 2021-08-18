Dorsett takes charge as first female to command Wisconsin National Guard field artillery unit

She said this new position means a lot to her because it tells her that she has the knowledge and skills necessary to be entrusted to command a battery.

Spc. Katelyn Gallun is a high mobility artillery rocket launch system crew member who has been with Battery A since 2018. She said she’s had incredible male leadership throughout her career, but is inspired by the change that Dorsett taking command brings.

“As a female specialist in a combat MOS (military occupational specialty), I am greatly looking forward to having Capt. Dorsett be our first female commander in the 121,” Gallun said. “Our battalion is excited to witness the occupational gender equality that this change of command holds.

“Myself, as well as many other lower enlisted females, are eager to show Capt. Dorsett the skills and knowledge we bring to the 121,” she added. “It will be a positive transition to have a female support system and advocate as a commander. We welcome Capt. Dorsett and look forward to her leadership and guidance through the next years ahead.”

Dorsett encouraged fellow female soldiers to follow in her footsteps and wants them to know that it’s possible for each and every perspective soldier.