Driftless Area Art Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Driftless Area Art Festival, planned for Sept. 18 and 19 in Soldiers Grove, has been canceled for a second year due to increasing COVID-19 concerns.
“This decision has not been an easy one," said committee co-chair Phil Tegen. “The committee discussed the planning and expenses, including those for artists and vendors, involved in moving forward with this year’s event. The Festival is a totally outdoor event. But given current and in some areas growing covid-related uncertainties, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 17th annual festival.”
“We have to focus on the health and safety of our artists, volunteers, attendees, community and the future well-being of our festival,” committee co-chair Anita Tegen said. “We feel it is important to both help keep community spaces safe and our local economies strong. Although the physical event will not take place this year, we will continue to highlight and celebrate our 2021 artists online via our festival website, Facebook, and Instagram.”
More than 40 artists were selected in a jury process in early spring, art teachers were gathering pieces for exhibit in the Youth Art tent, four musical groups were committed to perform, and nine food and beverage vendors were planning to provide their culinary art.
But the planning committee had to factor in the challenges and potential risks involved when large crowds interact in limited spaces, especially given the current uptick in covid cases. “It was a difficult decision, but unanimous among the members of the planning committee,” said Lori Bekkum, Festival coordinator.
The Driftless Area Art Festival first opened in 2004 in Ferryville, as the Crawford County Art Festival. Since then, it relocated to Soldiers Grove and broadened its umbrella to include artists and art lovers from throughout the Driftless Region, the land never touched by the glaciers, including portions of Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. Events featured up to eighty artists and attracted crowds over 5,000 strong.
“We are committed to celebrating the many outstanding professional artists of the Driftless Area, and to celebrating and encouraging arts and art education in the schools. Let’s all look forward to a brighter tomorrow that will include an outstanding 2022 Driftless Area Art Festival, September 17 and 18,” Anita Tegen said.