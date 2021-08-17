Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign campaign to begin

Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin will boost patrols in the next few weeks as part of a national effort to end a deadly and preventable crime on the roads.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is joining the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Wednesday, August 18 through Labor Day. The goal is not just to make arrests, but to avoid injuries and deaths.

“What makes these deaths so tragic is that they are preventable,” Wisconsin Secretary-designee of Transportation Craig Thompson said. “They result from the terrible decision to get behind the wheel while impaired. We hope the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign will make drivers think twice before they make a mistake that costs someone their life.”

Alcohol contributed to more than a quarter of all traffic fatalities last year in Wisconsin.

Drug-impaired drivers are also putting people in danger on the roads. Last year, there were 2,250 drug-related crashes that caused 80 deaths. That’s up from 1,749 crashes and 59 deaths in 2019.