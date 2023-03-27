Euchre, pronounced “yew-ker”, is described as the faster and wilder cousin of bridge. Both are trick-taking card games of bidding, trumping and teams of two. Euchre tournament game organizers, Scott Marshall, Todd Trautmann and Kim Husby, hope their enjoyment of this unique card game will bring others to the Holmen Area Community Center to play. “Euchre is a fun card game that moves along quickly,” said Scott Marshall. “It is a great way to socialize and meet new people as players rotate throughout the tournament.” Participants will play 8 hands (8 games) and first, second and third place prizes are awarded at each tournament.