Play your cards and don’t get set!
Euchre, pronounced “yew-ker”, is described as the faster and wilder cousin of bridge. Both are trick-taking card games of bidding, trumping and teams of two. Euchre tournament game organizers, Scott Marshall, Todd Trautmann and Kim Husby, hope their enjoyment of this unique card game will bring others to the Holmen Area Community Center to play. “Euchre is a fun card game that moves along quickly,” said Scott Marshall. “It is a great way to socialize and meet new people as players rotate throughout the tournament.” Participants will play 8 hands (8 games) and first, second and third place prizes are awarded at each tournament.
HACC euchre tournaments are held the first and third Tuesday’s of the month. Registration starts at 6 p.m. and games begin at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for members; $6 nonmembers. To register or for more information, call 608-526-9077. Participants should register on Monday before the class.
People are also reading…
The Holmen Area Community Center is an independent nonprofit organization devoted to "sustaining a welcoming community center that connects all generations." HACC is located at 600 N. Holmen Drive. For more information on membership or programming, visit Holmencc.org.