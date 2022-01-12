Extra Effort expands; Foundation accepting donations (copy)

Gifts for 2022 Extra Effort students are tax deductible and can be made to the Tribune Extra Effort fund in the La Crosse Community Foundation until Friday, Jan. 14.
The Tribune’s Extra Effort program — in its 26th year recognizing and providing scholarships for high school seniors who have overcome obstacles or provided exemplary service to the community — has partnered with the Foundation starting this year.
Donations are now tax deductible and easy to make directly to the Tribune Extra Effort fund in the Foundation, and there will be every attempt to increase the level of scholarships provided annually.
Jamie Schloegel, executive director of the La Crosse Community Foundation, said the foundation has long been a sponsor of the Extra Effort program, “so establishing a more formal partnership was a no-brainer. The fund will join 60-plus other scholarship funds administered at the foundation but is the first scholarship fund designed specifically to recognize and support students who have had to overcome significant obstacles in their young lives.”
To give online visit at www.laxcommfoundation.com. Checks can be written to Extra Effort Fund and mailed to the Foundation at 401 Main Street, Ste. 205, La Crosse, WI 54601.
Look for stories about this year’s Extra Effort scholarship winners in the Tribune.
The La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Awards honor seniors in our area who have been chosen by their high schools for their perseverance and dedi…
