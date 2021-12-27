 Skip to main content
Extra Effort expands; Foundation accepting donations

Extra Effort new logo

The La Crosse Tribune’s Extra Effort program — in its 26th year recognizing and providing scholarships for high school seniors who have overcome obstacles or provided exemplary service to the community — has partnered with the La Crosse Community Foundation.

Donations are now tax deductible and easy to make directly to the Tribune Extra Effort fund in the Foundation, and there will be every attempt to increase the level of scholarships provided annually.

Jamie Schloegel, executive director of the La Crosse Community Foundation, said the foundation has long been a sponsor of the Extra Effort program, “so establishing a more formal partnership was a no-brainer. The fund will join 60-plus other scholarship funds administered at the foundation but is the first scholarship fund designed specifically to recognize and support students who have had to overcome significant obstacles in their young lives.”To give online visit at www.laxcommfoundation.com. Checks can be written to Extra Effort Fund and mailed to the Foundation at 401 Main Street, Ste. 205, La Crosse, WI 54601.

Gifts for 2022 Extra Effort students are tax deductible and can be made until January 14, 2022.

Look for stories about this year’s Extra Effort scholarship winners in the Tribune.

From Tribune files: 2020-21 Extra Effort Award winners

This is the 25th year of the Tribune's Extra Effort program, and you can meet the honored students through these profile stories.

Watch now: La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Awards 2021
Education

Watch now: La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Awards 2021

  • 0

This is the 25th year of the La Crosse Tribune's Extra Effort Awards ceremony. Congratulations to the students nominated by schools throughout…

Extra Effort: Albert Romero of Onalaska overcame obstacles with persistence
Education

Extra Effort: Albert Romero of Onalaska overcame obstacles with persistence

  • Pat McKnight Special correspondent
  • 0

Onalaska High School senior Albert Romero thinks his life might be like a motion picture.

Extra Effort: Black River Falls High School senior won’t back down
Education

Extra Effort: Black River Falls High School senior won’t back down

  • Ryan Stotts For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

If there’s one thing everyone will tell you about Adelina Martinez, it’s that she just won’t give up.

Extra Effort: Hard work pays off for Holmen senior from Ethiopia
Education

Extra Effort: Hard work pays off for Holmen senior from Ethiopia

  • Pat McKnight Special correspondent
  • 0

Throughout her childhood, Hope Steinhoff longed for personal attention but because of her living situations, it was generally lacking. The Hol…

Extra Effort: West Salem High School senior a model of perseverance
Education

Extra Effort: West Salem High School senior a model of perseverance

  • Ryan Stotts For the Tribune
  • 0

WEST SALEM – Anabel Cruz Cruz believes if you keep trying you can accomplish anything.

Extra Effort: Whitehall senior enjoys helping others
Education

Extra Effort: Whitehall senior enjoys helping others

  • Eric Lee
  • 0

Bethany Pope likes to help people — whether that’s family, friends or someone she’s just met.

Extra Effort: Logan senior shows tenacity despite a life of tumult
Education

Extra Effort: Logan senior shows tenacity despite a life of tumult

  • Emily Pyrek
  • Updated
  • 0

Stability has been a rarity in Dakota Gruen’s life, with many of his 18 years spent rotating between households as his mother left and returne…

Extra Effort: Arcadia High School senior pays it forward
Education

Extra Effort: Arcadia High School senior pays it forward

  • Ryan Stotts For the Tribune
  • 0

ARCADIA — Emanuel Cruz learned early the value of money, and, more importantly, the value of paying it forward.

Extra Effort: Layo Mendoza meets challenges though art and music
Education

Extra Effort: Layo Mendoza meets challenges though art and music

  • Pat McKnight Special correspondent
  • 0

Discovering your identity during the adolescent years can be daunting for many students; it can be particularly daunting for youth who determi…

Extra Effort: La Crescent senior determined to break cycle of poverty
Education

Extra Effort: La Crescent senior determined to break cycle of poverty

  • Ryan Stotts For the Tribune
  • 0

LA CRESCENT — Arlo Darling may come across as quiet, even at times shy, but inside him is a driving force to succeed.

Extra Effort: G-E-T senior shows 'fierce courage' in sports and academics
Education

Extra Effort: G-E-T senior shows 'fierce courage' in sports and academics

  • Pat McKnight Special correspondent
  • 0

Ryan Vetsch doesn’t let his physical limitations keep him from reaching his full potential. The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau senior has struggled …

Extra Effort: Academic comeback puts Sparta student on path to her dreams
Education

Extra Effort: Academic comeback puts Sparta student on path to her dreams

  • Steve Rundio
  • 0

Maeghan Wikkerink aspires to be a writer — “making good money while writing novels,” she says.

Extra Effort: Bangor senior meets challenges at home, school
Education

Extra Effort: Bangor senior meets challenges at home, school

  • Pat McKnight Special correspondent
  • 0

Bangor High School senior Austin Bass has earned the admiration of the school’s teaching staff for his resilience and tenacity to manage home …

Extra Effort: La Farge senior uses art, optimism to get through loss and illness
Education

Extra Effort: La Farge senior uses art, optimism to get through loss and illness

  • Olivia Herken
  • 0

"She's a very expressive girl and she doesn't care what others think. She'll stand up for herself and just do what she wants because she enjoys it," a teacher said.

Extra Effort: De Soto senior overcomes medical emergency to excel at school
Education

Extra Effort: De Soto senior overcomes medical emergency to excel at school

  • Pat McKnight Special correspondent
  • 0

Last January, a medical emergency turned Vincent Buchner’s world turned upside. Despite the challenges the intestinal disorder posed, Buchner …

Extra Effort: Viroqua senior overcomes learning disability
Education

Extra Effort: Viroqua senior overcomes learning disability

  • Pat McKnight Special correspondent
  • 0

Despite her learning disability and family challenges, Chloe Ray isn’t afraid to chart an exceptional career path: The Viroqua High School sen…

Extra Effort: Westby senior likes to get creative
Education

Extra Effort: Westby senior likes to get creative

  • Eric Lee
  • 0

Dale Sedlmayr has a shelf full of clay masks he is in the process of making.

Extra Effort: Kole Vang a model of quiet persistence
Education

Extra Effort: Kole Vang a model of quiet persistence

  • Ryan Stotts For the Tribune
  • 0

He might not say much, but when the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort nominee Kole Vang does speak, it’s to ask thoughtful questions which show h…

Extra Effort: Onalaska Luther teen triumphs over twin challenges
Education

Extra Effort: Onalaska Luther teen triumphs over twin challenges

  • Steve Rundio
  • 0

On the same day that Sarah Kirsch learned she had a serious medical condition, her parents finalized their divorce.

Extra Effort: Mado Shako hits her stride at Kee High after challenging acclimation to American culture, language barrier
Education

Extra Effort: Mado Shako hits her stride at Kee High after challenging acclimation to American culture, language barrier

  • Emily Pyrek
  • 0

When Mado Shako arrived in Iowa at age 13, the culture shock was intense, and the language barrier left her feeling lost.

Extra Effort: Aquinas senior has kept infectious spirit after traumatic brain injury
Education

Extra Effort: Aquinas senior has kept infectious spirit after traumatic brain injury

  • Olivia Herken
  • 0

When Emily Reid reflects on her life so far, she doesn’t like to dwell on the things that have gone wrong.

Extra Effort: Cashton student driven to succeed, plans to attend Viterbo
Education

Extra Effort: Cashton student driven to succeed, plans to attend Viterbo

  • Ryan Stotts For the Tribune
  • Updated
  • 0

CASHTON – Kadin Ahler has what you’d call a winning smile.

Extra Effort: Central senior has a generous spirit
Education

Extra Effort: Central senior has a generous spirit

  • Eric Lee
  • 0

"I get told a lot that I'm always the happy person, always have a smile on my face," Central senior Aaliyah Bowman said.

From Tribune files: 2019-20 Extra Effort Award winners
Education

From Tribune files: 2019-20 Extra Effort Award winners

  • 0

The La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Awards honor seniors in our area who have been chosen by their high schools for their perseverance and dedi…

From Tribune files: 2018-19 Extra Effort Award winners
Education

From Tribune files: 2018-19 Extra Effort Award winners

  • 0

The La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Awards honor seniors in our area who have been chosen by their high schools for their perseverance and dedi…

From Tribune files: 2017-18 Extra Effort Award winners
Education

From Tribune files: 2017-18 Extra Effort Award winners

  • 0

The La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Awards honor seniors in our area who have been chosen by their high schools for their perseverance and dedi…

From Tribune files: 2016-17 Extra Effort Award winners
Education

From Tribune files: 2016-17 Extra Effort Award winners

  • 0

The La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Awards honor seniors in our area who have been chosen by their high schools for their perseverance and dedi…

