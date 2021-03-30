Farmer loses bid to use noise-making cannons to keep blackbirds away

MADISON - For the second time, a Trempealeau County farmer’s legal challenge to a bird scare gun ordinance has failed.

Wendell and Carlton Klein jointly farm the 500-acre King Farms operation in the town of Trempealeau. They have deployed 31 propane-powered automatic bird canons to keep blackbirds from eating their crops before harvest.

The Kleins have used non-lethal noise makers since 1962 but residential development has since surrounded their farm and led the town in 2013 to require a permit to use a scare gun.

The Kleins were cited in violation of the ordinance but found not guilty at trial. Their challenge to the ordinance was dismissed in 2014 by a circuit judge and a year later by a court of appeals.

The town passed a second ordinance in 2017 that prohibited scare guns without exception. The Kleins continued to fire away and racked up citations which have a maximum penalty in excess of $20,000. Prosecution of the citations has been stayed pending the appeal of the 2017 ordinance challenge.

According to court documents:

The Kleins are the only farmers in the town to use scare guns, which sound like shotguns and periodically discharge during the latter half of the growing season.