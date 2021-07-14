Festival Foods to open 35th Wisconsin store

Skogen’s Festival Foods will open its newest location at 6 a.m. Friday, July 16, at 4777 South 27th St. in Greenfield, Wisconsin. The store will employ 250 associates and be open daily from 5 a.m.-midnight.

Mark Skogen, president and CEO of Festival Foods, said the company is excited to expand to Greenfield and serve new guests who seek selection, value and service excellence.

“We’re committed to providing the best grocery shopping experience in Wisconsin, and we’re excited to greet our newest guests from the Greenfield community,” Skogen said.

The 86,500 sq. ft. store will feature Festival Foods’ traditional favorites, such as a scratch bakery, extensive produce and deli selections, meat and sustainable seafood, a hot food bar, organic foods, wine and spirits, and a variety of take-home meals.

Shoppers will also find Caribou Coffee along with a seating area and prepared fresh food line-up offering Asian stir-fry, Hissho Sushi, pizza and gourmet popcorn.

The opening will bring Milwaukee-area Festival Foods stores to three and total Wisconsin locations to 35. The retailer opened a West Allis location May 21, and a Hales Corners location opened in late 2019.

