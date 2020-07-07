You are the owner of this article.
Former deputy clerk Marcon appointed as new Onalaska city clerk
JoAnn Marcon, former deputy clerk of the city of Onalaska, was appointed as its new city clerk on July 7 after the seat was vacated because of a retirement.

The city of Onalaska announced on Tuesday that former deputy clerk JoAnn Marcon was appointed and sworn in as its new city clerk.

Marcon, who was the deputy clerk for the city for the past four years, filled the seat vacated by former clerk Cari Burmaster, who announced her retirement earlier this year.

“I feel comfortable leaving the citizens of Onalaska in the capable hands of JoAnn,” Burmaster wrote in a statement.

“I couldn’t ask for a better replacement to carry on the duties of city clerk. Her past experience and positive attitude maker her the ideal candidate for this position.”

Prior to serving as deputy clerk, Marcon was a paralegal for 20 years and has lived in Onalaska for 24 years, where she’s raised three children.

Upon announcing her retirement, Burmaster also announced she would be running for Onalaska City Council in the fall.

