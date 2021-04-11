Fort McCoy signs agreement with Vernon County

Vernon County’s current capabilities fulfill the roadway striping needs at Fort McCoy well, Sobojinski said. The county already has equipment and personnel in place to provide the services. Additionally, their support ability is proven as they also provide the same services to Wisconsin’s Monroe County, where Fort McCoy is located.

“It’s kind of a historical day,” Poss said. “This will be great for the installation.”

Reddington said Vernon County will also benefit from the agreement.

“This is a great opportunity, and we are excited to be a part of it,” she said.

The Army’s strategy for engaging in an IGSA is that of an institutionalized mindset that relies on public-public partnerships to ensure mission readiness in an era of reduced resources. This agreement follows that strategy, Richardson said.

“This is only the second support agreement we have entered into,” said Richardson, who is also chief of the Fort McCoy IGSA Program. “We find there are mutual benefits for both organizations in this.”