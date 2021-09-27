Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration releases new book

Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration has released a new book that offers practical tips for living Franciscan values in everyday life. "The Way in the 21st Century" was written by FSPA Director of Affiliation Elizabeth Allen.

The book is designed to serve as a guide for anyone seeking a practical path to a values-centered life, whatever their religion, spiritual tradition or faith perspective.

"It draws on universal Franciscan values of reflection, presence, simplicity, humility, peacemaking, stewardship and service in the context of the 21st century," said Allen. "It offers down-to-earth, tangible ideas for living a life with greater meaning and purpose."

Allen draws upon her affiliation ministry and prior work in hospital chaplaincy — both roles in which values served as a grounding point. She notes the message is especially timely given the heightened social and political discourse of the times.

"Too often, we're set apart from one another based on our differing beliefs and backgrounds. Too often, we're divided by labels. But there's a collective wisdom that unites us much more than what separates us. Finding and focusing on our commonalities can help us reclaim our relationships and sense of community and find our way," she said.

People who have read "The Way in the 21st Century" are praising its contemporary messaging and relevance for the times.

"'The Way' outlines a wonderfully wise and practical path for living a spiritually centered life," said Tim Johnson, MD, former Southwest Wisconsin Region vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System. "Elizabeth Allen has succinctly guided us through the foundations of universal wisdom that, though timeless, could not be more timely. The added benefit of offering pragmatic applications for busy lives and the reality that the FSPA have always lived and taught these universal truths adds to the impact and relevance of 'The Way' as we journey in the 21st century."

The universal values of reflection, presence, simplicity, humility, peacemaking, stewardship and service described by Elizabeth Allen in "The Way in the 21st Century" are as relevant as ever, said Sue Ernster, FSPA vice president. “The book's message weaves in Franciscan hallmarks of relationality and interconnectedness while transcending any one faith or spiritual tradition. Through examples and questions, 'The Way' prompts one to ponder how to live in this very fast-paced, changing world. It's a book for anyone in any lifestyle: vowed, married, single, in a Franciscan congregation, an associate, affiliate or secular Franciscan.

"The Way in the 21st Century" is available in paperback and Kindle on amazon.com.

