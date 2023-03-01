While health care systems, structures and technologies are evolving frantically, the people delivering care in hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and similar settings remain the bedrock of health care. Many of these caregivers are depleted and running on empty.

The Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., La Crosse, offers an in-person, weekend retreat for anyone who works in health care in any capacity.

Leslie Schwarting, an eastern Iowa-based health care executive and spiritual director, will present “Nourish Your Soul: A Retreat for Caregivers and Those Working in Health Care,” from 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 24, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 25.

“This will be a time of reflection, healing and soul-tending for no one else but you,” Schwarting said. “We will honor the journey each of us is on, explore spiritual and psychological practices to re-kindle our souls, find restoration and be in peace.”

Cost is $165 for an overnight experience, which includes private bedroom and breakfast and lunch on Saturday. Cost for commuters is $95, which includes lunch on Saturday.

Visit www.FSCenter.org to register online; deadline is March 17.

The Franciscan Spirituality Center is open to people of all faith backgrounds and traditions. No one is ever turned away for inability to pay; confidential financial assistance is available if cost is a barrier to attending. Call 608-791-5295 for more information.