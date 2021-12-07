FSC: Virtual program explores right relationships with Indigenous peoples

The Franciscan Spirituality Center will present the virtual program “Roots of Injustice, Seeds of Change: Toward Right Relationship With Native Peoples” from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, via Zoom videoconferencing.

This two-hour, interactive exercise will be facilitated by Brenna Cussen Anglada, activist, organic farmer and co-founder of St. Isidore Catholic Work Farm; and Jerilyn DeCoteau, attorney and co-director of Toward Right Relationship with Native People.

The content is appropriate for high school students and older, and will trace the historic and ongoing impacts of the Doctrine of Discovery, the 15th century legal justification for European subjugation of the land and peoples of this continent.

The workshop, a response to a call from Indigenous leaders of the U.N. and World Council of Churches, is designed to help participants increase awareness of these impacts, recognize them in themselves and institutions, and explore how to begin taking actions toward right relationship with Indigenous peoples.

Cost is $10. Register online at www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.

