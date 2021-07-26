 Skip to main content
Fundraiser to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals
Fundraiser to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

The La Crosse Loggers, in a partnership with Howie’s on La Crosse and Downtown Mainstreet, are hosting a fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals on Friday, July 30 at 422 Main St.

The cost is $25 or a table of four for $75. Tickets are available at Downtown Mainstreet Facebook page, Eventbrite or on the free Sabadash app.

The ballpark lunch event will feature Emerson, one of this year’s CMN Hospitals Heroes, The Loggers' coach and player.

All profits are being donated to the CMN Hospitals.

