Gateway Area Council to celebrate 100 years of Scouting

The Gateway Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, will celebrate 100 years of Scouting in the Coulee Region with its Centennial Celebration on May 6-7.

Two events will occur, details include:

Centennial Gala — Friday May 6 at the La Crosse Center

Scouting friends and alumni are invited to the Centennial Gala. The event will feature several components.

Distinguished Eagle Scout Award being presented to retired NASA Astronaut and Eagle Scout from Viroqua Mark C. Lee with comments from Mark. Mark Lee is the veteran of four space flights and was one of the first astronauts to walk untethered outside of the space shuttle. Only 2,000 Distinguish

ed Eagle Scout Awards have been awarded out of over 2.7 million Eagle Scouts who have earned the rank. The local BSA council encompassing an Eagle Scout’s primary residence is responsible for nominations.

Comments from Topper Hagerman, visiting guest from Colorado and son of longtime Camp Decorah director and 1976 Oktoberfest Festmaster Sam Hagerman.

Five families with longtime Scouting involvement will receive the inaugural Hagerman Legacy in Scouting award: the Binsfeld, Dahl, Davy, Sleik and

Robert Skemp families.

Find more information and pre-register at www.gatewayscouting.org/100

Centennial Camporee — Saturday, May 7 at Camp Decorah

Families, Scouting alumni and members of the general public are invited to attend the Centennial Camporee. There will be a variety of fun activities for families to participate in including:

Activities such as: GPS navigation, outdoor cooking, mini submarines, compass course, gaga ball, balsa gliders, shooting sports, leatherwork, rocketry and more.

Guest displays and shows such as emergency services, River Valley Raptors, WisCorps Critter Mobile and more.

The event will also include a trading post, historical displays and more.

Plan to arrive at Camp Decorah between noon and 2 p.m. to begin your day. A closing campfire show will conclude the day at 5:30 p.m.

Find more information and pre-register to attend (preferred) at www.gatewayscouting.org/centennialcamporee.

About the Gateway Area Council

The Gateway Area Council provides programming to 1,000+ youth Scout members throughout a nine-county region of Western Wisconsin and Southeast Minnesota with the help of nearly 450 adult volunteers.

Gateway Area Council Scouting programs take place in Buffalo, Crawford, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau, Vernon counties of Wisconsin and Houston County, Minnesota.

For more information, visit www.gatewayscout ing.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0