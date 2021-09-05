'Gathering of the Antiques Car Show' set for Sept. 12

The West Salem Historical Society is hosting the 8th Annual Antiques Car Show for Garland Days 2021.

The “Gathering of the Antiques Car Show” event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 12, at the West Salem Tourist Center located at W3362 State Hwy. 16 (next to Lake Neshonoc Dam) in West Salem.

The antique car show is a free event. Cars from 1900-1935 will be on display.

A 1928 Chevrolet National AB Coach with only 162 documented miles on it since NEW will be on display. It is possibly the lowest mileage 1928 Chevrolet anywhere. Be sure to ask questions of the owners of these wonderful vehicles.

Period pieces of clothing will be available to try on to get that perfect photo with the vehicles. Bring your camera!

The free car show will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A lunch of BBQ, pie and ice cream will be available with a donation to the West Salem Historical Society.

