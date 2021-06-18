 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gift of Grace Lutheran Church celebrates 10+1 anniversary
0 Comments

Gift of Grace Lutheran Church celebrates 10+1 anniversary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Anniversary

Pastor Timothy Duesenberg thanks Gift of Grace Lutheran Church members and friends at the congregation’s 10+1 Anniversary

Members and friends of Gift of Grace Lutheran Church in Holmen celebrated the the congregation’s 10+1 Anniversary on June 6.

Why 10+1? The church’s 10th anniversary celebration was scheduled to occur last year but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Sometimes it’s good to stop and rest a little bit and celebrate the progress that has been made. I’d like to think that’s what we’re doing here this weekend. We’re taking a little bit of a respite … and celebrating to see what God has been doing in our midst and be able to celebrate with others too,” said Timothy Duesenberg, pastor of the congregation.

Following a special anniversary service, an open house was held outside. The church is affiliated with the North American Lutheran Church (NALC) and Lutheran Congregations in Mission for Christ (LCMC).

Gift of Grace Lutheran Church is located at 642 Western Ave. in Holmen. Divine Services are held at 9 a.m. each Sunday. To view recorded or livestreamed services or find out more info about the congregation, visit giftofgracelc.org or Facebook.com/giftofgraceholmen.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News