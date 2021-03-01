Good Works: Boys & Girls Club of Sparta engages students with "Be Great Dayz"

The Boys & Girls Club of Sparta provides engaging, educational and fun afterschool and summer programs for youth in grades 3 through 12, with an emphasis on academic success, healthy lifestyles, character development and citizenship.

For 25 years, the community of Sparta and surrounding area have found our out-of-school programs to be supportive to the needs of club members and their families. By maintaining a well-trained and caring staff, we work with youth to help them overcome any barriers they may have to living a productive life and reaching their full potential. The barriers our youth and families have had to navigate due to COVID-19 is no exception!

When the Wisconsin Safer at Home Order was issued, our staff quickly went to work on innovative methods to reach our club members. We addressed food insecurity, academic supports and connectivity to one another.

As the pandemic surged it became clear to us that our summer programming was an important need in our community, but our traditional format had to drastically change.