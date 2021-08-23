Gov. Evers releases statement a year after Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha

Governor Tony Evers gives his State of the State address in January 2019.
Gov. Tony Evers today released a statement one year after police shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
“One year ago today, Jacob Blake’s life was forever changed. While we are grateful Jacob survived his injuries, we also know Jacob, his kids, and his family have and will face challenges they never imagined having to endure. We also know the families and friends of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber are undoubtedly grieving and mourning the loss of these young men this week. Kathy and I are thinking of Jacob and his loved ones, as well as the families and friends of Joseph and Anthony today, and we ask Wisconsinites to join us in extending our prayers for peace and healing.
“This past year has been difficult, and especially for the Kenosha community as they have worked to come together to repair and rebuild. Wisconsin has taken important steps to increase transparency for use of force policies and incidents, limit the use of chokeholds, and require state-managed law enforcement agencies to update their use of force policies, but this is only the beginning. We must remain resolved in addressing the systemic racism and inequities Black Wisconsinites face every day and to continuing our work toward a just, equitable, and fair state.”
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
A dump truck burns in front of the courthouse.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
A man helps another after tear gas was deployed by the police on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
A group finds refuge from tear gas in a doorway of the court house on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
A man turns his head as a garbage truck goes up in flames.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
Rescue workers continue to control fires while business owners go through the damage done to their storefronts on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
Rescue workers continue to control fires while business owners go through the damage done to their storefronts on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
UPTOWN AFTER RIOT
Rescue workers continue to control fires while business owners go through the damage done to their storefronts in Uptown on Aug. 24 and 15.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEW PHOTO
DOWNTOWN BRACING
A message put on a boarded-up business Tuesday says children live in this building.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Burned vehicles
People walk through downtown areas damaged by rioting in late August.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
DOWNTOWN BRACING
Members and friends of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church work to board up the hall and church on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Demonstrators sit on Sheridan Road in front of a line of law enforcement after being forced to leave Civic Center Park late on Aug. 25.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Demonstrators crowd around an armored vehicle at Civic Center Park on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Protesters gather in front of the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Demonstrators participate in a non-violent protest at the courthouse on Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle at Civic Center Park on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A man attempts to put out a car fire with buckets of water on 63rd Street on Aug. 25.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOs
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
A woman has her head bandaged by Sam Sansudsavat at a medic station after being hit in the head with a rubber bullet in Kenosha on Aug. 25.
SEAN KRAJACIC, LEE NEWSPAPERS
KENOSHA PROTEST - WEDNESDAY
A protestor paints the word “love” on the sidewalk at Civic Center Park during a protest on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
KENOSHA PROTEST - WEDNESDAY
Porche Bennett asks protestors to respect the curfew at Civic Center Park on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
JESSE JACKSON SPEAKS IN KENOSHA
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a press conference on Thursday at the scene were a man was killed amidst the protests.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
DAMAGE AERIAL
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
DAMANGE AERIAL
Damage done by fire in Uptown.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWs
MARCH FOR BLAKE
Family, friends and supporters hold up a fist during a march and demonstration for Jacob Blake on Aug. 29. Local nonprofit organizations and churches are banding together Wednesday for a day of healing and support of the Blake family, which is being held amid a scheduled appearance by evangelical activist Sean Feucht.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
MARCH FOR BLAKE
Left: A group holding Pan-African flags walk to the courthouse during a march and demonstration for Jacob Blake on Saturday.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
PRESIDENT TRUMP VISIT
Various groups with differing messages wait on 60th Street and Sheridan Road for the President's motorcade to pass on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
B&L FURNITURE
B&L Office Furniture, on 60th St., is in ruins after last weeks riots.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
B&L FURNITURE
B&L Office Furniture, on 60th St., is in ruins after last weeks riots.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BIDEN IN KENSOHA
Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake, center, participates in a protest before a community meeting with Joe Biden at Grace Lutheran Church on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
BIDEN IN KENSOHA
Women dance in front of at Grace Lutheran Church where Joe Biden visited on Thursday.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
DIVER DAN'S MURALS
From left, Bryson Eppinger, Ariana Ervin and her sister Aniyah paint murals on Diver Dan’s as part of a project hosted by the African American Youth Initiative and Kenosha Creative Space.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
County Board Meeting
Citizens, including an Uptown resident, left, and a man protesting police brutality, both who attended the Kenosha County Board meeting on Tuesday at the Job Center, argue after the meeting was adjourned.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
County Board Meeting
Supervisor Terry Rose speaks during a County Board meeting at the Job Center on Tuesday.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, KENOSHA NEWs
FENCE DOWN
A crew takes down the fence on Thursday that was used to distance protests from public buildings.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
FENCE DOWN
A crew takes down the fence on Thursday that was used to distance protests from public buildings.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Sean Feucht performance
Sean Feucht, an evangelical activist and musician, performs in downtown Kenosha Wednesday
Sean Krajacic
Let Us Worship Tour
A woman raises her hands while worshiping during the "Let Us Worship Tour" event at Civic Center Park on Wednesday.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BLAKE COMMUNITY EVENT
Justin Blake, left, gives Patricia Siragusa a hug as she cries during a community event hosted by Justice for Blake at 1345 52nd St. on Wednesday.
sEAN KRAJACIC photos, KENOSHA NEWS
BLAKE COMMUNITY EVENT
Patricia Siragusa picks out a tomato with Justin Blake after she made a donation during a community event hosted by Justice for Blake at 1345 52nd St. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
KENOSHA STRONG
Kenosha Strong messages can be found downtown, uptown and throughout the city.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
