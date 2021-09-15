 Skip to main content
Governor recognizes 16 Coulee Region RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers
Governor recognizes 16 Coulee Region RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers

Gov. Evers supports vaccine mandate for teachers

Gov. Tony Evers at a press conference in Columbus 

As part of the 2021 Governor’s Service Awards, Gov. Tony Evers and Serve Wisconsin recognized 221 AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers from throughout the state who have volunteered to help fellow Wisconsinites for 20 years or more.

This recognition was added to the annual ceremony this year, and it will become a yearly tradition to honor AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers the year they reach the milestone of 20 years of volunteer service.

Addressing this group of long-term volunteers that have served their communities for at least two decades since turning 55, Evers said:

“To the 221 AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers who have reached that impressive milestone in volunteer service, on behalf of our entire state, thank you for your hard work and dedication. Your service is an inspiration to all of us.”

Included within this group of senior citizens are 16 AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers serving in La Crosse County and Monroe County with the Coulee Region RSVP. These volunteers will be presented with their framed certificates by Serve Wisconsin at the Coulee Region RSVP’s annual volunteer recognition picnic on Thursday, Sept. 16 at approximately 11:15 a.m. at the Omni Center - West Wing Shelter (255 Riders Club Road in Onalaska)

Coulee Region RSVP volunteers being recognized for at least 20 years of volunteer service:

• Betty Baier (La Crosse)

• Pat Blanchard (La Crosse)

• Sister Fran Browning (La Crosse)

• Patricia Forer (La Crosse)

• Betty Fukuda (La Crosse)

• Gerrie Gerke (Tomah)

• Evelyn Hammes (La Crosse)

• Mary Hanson (La Crosse)

• Velma Lutz (Tomah)

• Carol Parker (La Crosse)

• Dorothy Paulikas (La Crosse)

• Marilyn Pertzsch (La Crosse)

• Charlotte Phelps (La Crosse)

• George Renner (La Crosse)

• Dorothy Ricke (Sparta)

• Winnie Solberg (Onalaska)

