Great Rivers United Way: Supporting a healthy and socially-connected community

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. We thought the timing was right to talk about the community programs we invest in under one of our strategic objectives: support a healthy, socially-connected community. As you will learn, supporting mental health and wellness is a large part of this work.

At Great Rivers United Way (GRUW), we think about health holistically. Everyone needs their basic needs for food, shelter, and safety met to be healthy.

That is why we support programs like emergency shelter at The Salvation Army, New Horizons, Western Dairyland, and Ruth House at YWCA; food programs like the WAFER food pantry in La Crosse, Couleecap’s food pantry in Monroe County, Mobile Meals in La Crosse, and the Hunger Task Force’s food bank and Kane Street Community Garden programs; and domestic violence programs like those at Bluff Country Family Resources, New Horizons, and Family and Children’s Center.

We support people staying safe at home and recovering from disaster by supporting the American Red Cross in their efforts to help families recover after disaster and help families be prepared in case of fire; Couleecap’s Healthy Homes program, which helps low-income families have safe drinking water and lead-free homes; and Neighbors in Action, which helps seniors in La Crescent and Caledonia to safely age in place.