Great Rivers United Way: The place to start

Compared to others of its size, the La Crosse area has a huge number of nonprofit organizations doing great work. One of the reasons we succeed as a nonprofit community is that we all play a role, and we do it together. Creating and working on collaborations is a large part of Great Rivers United Way’s role.

Revisiting the example from above, La Crosse is home to organizations that focus on homelessness, organizations that focus on mental health, and organizations that focus on substance use. A gift to just one works in isolation to address an important need, but a gift to Great Rivers United Way helps them all. That’s why when you ask “Where should I start?” we say “With us!”

If someone is hesitant, the most common reason why is overhead. Every organization has overhead. We simply can’t function without lights, heat, facilities (no matter the size), office supplies, and — most importantly — staff, who play a key role in an organization’s successful infrastructure. Most nonprofits take out overhead from a donation. If the impact is there, the amount of overhead should be a non-issue. Don’t let overhead percentage for United Way or any nonprofit agency be what stops you from giving to help others in your community.