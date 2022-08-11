 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greengrass Cafe closes after eight years

5. Greengrass Café

Greengrass Cafe is located at 1904 Campbell Road.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

After eight years, Wednesday was the last day for the Greengrass Cafe at 1904 Campbell Road, across from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus.

Its closing was announced in a post Wednesday night on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “This is not how we had hoped it would end, but we are sad to announce that today was Greengrass Cafe’s last day,” the post said.

In its post, the restaurant thanked its customers, employees and suppliers and also said, “Times have been tough for small businesses over the last couple years and we hope that you all will continue to support local businesses.”

The cafe opened in 2014.

