Greg Kirscher: When worlds collide

Our nation’s strength in diversity comes with a serious cost — the collision of worldviews strong enough to collapse a center that is vital to a functioning society.

Several years before the American Revolution, four Baptist ministers were jailed in Virginia for holding unlawful religious services. Letters poured into newspapers from Boston to Williamsburg. Debaters often appealed to Scripture for support.

One anonymous writer to the Providence Gazette in 1770 wrote that in denying religious freedom, states had assumed “power or dominion over others that God never gave them.” Finally, in January 1786, Virginia passed a Bill for Religious Toleration.

To be sure, colonials often stumbled along the rocky road of drafting public policy, but they landed on their feet because most of them held to a shared center — a Judeo-Christian worldview. Of course, not all were Christians in the orthodox sense. But in creating public policy, they saw no conflict in leaning on biblical counsel.

Today, achieving consensus is like growing corn in a parking lot. Noted Theologian D. A. Carson once wrote that “when society is divided not only by differing perspectives within a single worldview, but also by fundamentally clashing worldviews … the hope of widely accepted public policy on any issue will dissipate.”

Such a clash does not bode well for the future. Some thinkers believe that without a shared center, society degenerates into chaos or some form of totalitarianism. If the people can’t decide, the government will decide for them, they say. It already appears that government overreach has run unchecked. And chaos? Look no further than the southern border.

Christianity was not an obligation for colonials at the time of the Revolution, nor should it ever be. But colonials respected God’s moral law enough to use it to help lay a foundation for a civil society. Today, without a true North, our moral compass just spins while faith-based voices are marginalized.

Separation of church and state is an important safeguard. And while the church’s focus has always been on people’s souls for eternity, it’s moral influence is the glue that helps keep society stable. The Bible’s message changes individuals and helps them live together in community.

The famous political analyst, Alexis Tocqueville put it succinctly: “Liberty cannot be established without morality, nor morality without faith.”

