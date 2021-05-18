 Skip to main content
Groundbreaking set for radiology expansion at Mayo Clinic Health System in Onalaska
Groundbreaking set for radiology expansion at Mayo Clinic Health System in Onalaska

Mayo Clinic Health System

Mayo Clinic Health System will break ground on a new expansion of radiology services at its Onalaska clinic location. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Wednesday at 10 a.m. on the west side of the clinic.

The $8.1 million project includes an MRI bay that will house a fixed, wide-bore 3-tesla (3T) scanner and a second 1.5 tesla (1.5T) MRI scanner. Both will be located on the west side of the Onalaska clinic.

The new MRI is expected to be fully operational in early 2022.

A 3-tesla (3T) magnetic field is twice as powerful as the fields used in conventional high-field MRIs, resulting in a clearer and more complete image. The 3-tesla MRI is the optimal technology for musculoskeletal, abdominal, prostate and brain imaging.

