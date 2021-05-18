Groundbreaking set for radiology expansion at Mayo Clinic Health System in Onalaska

Mayo Clinic Health System will break ground on a new expansion of radiology services at its Onalaska clinic location. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Wednesday at 10 a.m. on the west side of the clinic.

The $8.1 million project includes an MRI bay that will house a fixed, wide-bore 3-tesla (3T) scanner and a second 1.5 tesla (1.5T) MRI scanner. Both will be located on the west side of the Onalaska clinic.

The new MRI is expected to be fully operational in early 2022.

A 3-tesla (3T) magnetic field is twice as powerful as the fields used in conventional high-field MRIs, resulting in a clearer and more complete image. The 3-tesla MRI is the optimal technology for musculoskeletal, abdominal, prostate and brain imaging.

