Groups call on AG Kaul to to remove Natural Resources Board chair

The Humane Society of the United States and the Center for Biological Diversity sent a letter to Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul requesting legal action to remove Natural Resources Board chair Frederick Prehn, who continues to hold office after his six-year term expired on May 1.

“Mr. Prehn’s brazen refusal to leave office at the end of his term defies the law and tarnishes the integrity of the Natural Resources Board, which is entrusted with managing the state’s wildlife in public trust for all Wisconsin citizens, present and future,” said Nicholas Arrivo, an attorney for the Humane Society of the United States.

“A state office of extraordinary significance to the public interest cannot be held hostage by the cynical whims of one man, and we urge Attorney General Kaul to take prompt action to remedy the situation.”

The letter says Prehn has no legal basis to continue serving on the seven-member board, which sets wildlife, environmental and public lands policy in Wisconsin. Its jurisdiction includes approving quotas and other regulations governing wolf hunting seasons.