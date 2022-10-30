Groups plan 12th Annual Onalaska Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner

The Onalaska Hilltopper Rotary and Holmen Area Rotary Club will host the 12th Annual Onalaska Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, serving the Onalaska and Holmen communities.

In 2011, the Onalaska Enhancement Foundation, working with community partners, along with the Onalaska Hilltopper Rotary and Holmen Area Rotary Clubs established a new Onalaska tradition of coming together as a community and sharing the Thanksgiving meal. The meal is open to the public and served over 1,700 meals last year.

“It’s absolutely amazing how this event has continued to flourish each year with volunteers and community partners pulling it all together.

This event is something the community can enjoy together and take pride in,” said co-founders Dan Ferries and Jean Lunde. “We look forward to serving and enjoying the company of a wide range of residents-from the youngest to the most ‘seasoned’. This is wonderful opportunity to get to know your neighbors and help build unity in our communities. See you there!”

A traditional meal of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, gravy, rolls, desserts, milk and coffee will be served in person at the Wisconsin National Guard Armory, 910 Oak Forest Drive, Onalaska from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a non-denominational blessing prior to the meal. Music will be provided by Joe Cody.

As a reminder to those who may be working on the front lines, home alone for the holiday, or in need who may be requesting Carry-outs are asked to reserve their meals at www.octd.org or call 608-667-0994. Deliveries are available to residents in the City of Onalaska, Brice Prairie and village of Holmen at 11 a.m., noon or 1 p.m. at www.octd.org or by calling 608-667-0994. Carry-outs and deliveries should be reserved prior to Monday, Nov. 21.

This event is made possible only through donations from businesses and citizens in our region, along with the numerous volunteers who are gracious enough to donate their time. Donations may be sent to:

OEF- Thanksgiving Dinner, 415 Main Street, Onalaska, WI 54650 or by Paypal at www.octd.org