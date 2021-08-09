Gundersen: COVID-19 vaccinations rise, but so do hospitalizations

Gundersen Health System is providing more COVID-19 vaccine of late. For example, shots were up 32% at the Gundersen Onalaska vaccine clinic the week of August 2 compared to the week of July 26.
Yet, it also reports an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. While Gundersen’s case numbers are not as high as 2020, the trends are concerning.
In preparation, Gundersen is reopening its La Crosse Hospital COVID-19 unit, which had closed in April. Gundersen’s regional critical access hospitals are also preparing to care for more COVID-19 patients in the coming days and weeks.
Those who are eligible but have not been vaccinated have the highest risk for COVID-19 infection and severe complications. Gundersen notes.
Anyone age 12 and older, patients or non-patients, can get the free, safe COVID-19 vaccine at Gundersen. Talk talk to your healthcare provider to get questions answered.
All three approved COVID-19 vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson – are available during walk-in appointments at the Gundersen Onalaska Clinic 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
COVID-19 vaccine is available during Onalaska Family Medicine appointments for those with scheduled appointments. The vaccine is also available beginning this week during Onalaska Pediatrics appointments and soon during primary care appointments at Gundersen regional clinic locations.
Adult Gundersen patients can walk-in, schedule their appointment through MyChart, or call the scheduling line at (608) 775-6829. Adult non-patients can walk-in or call the scheduling line at (608) 775-6829, option 2, for a vaccine appointment.
Patients under age 18 need parent or guardian consent in person or by calling the Gundersen scheduling line at (608) 775-6829.