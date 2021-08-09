Gundersen: COVID-19 vaccinations rise, but so do hospitalizations

Gundersen Health System is providing more COVID-19 vaccine of late. For example, shots were up 32% at the Gundersen Onalaska vaccine clinic the week of August 2 compared to the week of July 26.

Yet, it also reports an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. While Gundersen’s case numbers are not as high as 2020, the trends are concerning.

In preparation, Gundersen is reopening its La Crosse Hospital COVID-19 unit, which had closed in April. Gundersen’s regional critical access hospitals are also preparing to care for more COVID-19 patients in the coming days and weeks.

Those who are eligible but have not been vaccinated have the highest risk for COVID-19 infection and severe complications. Gundersen notes.

Anyone age 12 and older, patients or non-patients, can get the free, safe COVID-19 vaccine at Gundersen. Talk talk to your healthcare provider to get questions answered.

All three approved COVID-19 vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson – are available during walk-in appointments at the Gundersen Onalaska Clinic 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.