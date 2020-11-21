Gundersen Health System births

Nov. 3, 2020
- A daughter was born to Abbey (Schnell) and Peter Jergenson of Spring Grove, MN.
Nov. 4, 2020
- A daughter was born to Kelli (O’Laughlin) and Christopher Wojcik of West Salem, WI.
Nov. 11, 2020
- A daughter was born to Chelsea Clements and Jaylon Deleon of Onalaska, WI.
A daughter was born to Melissa (Stein) and Darron Fanning of Bangor, WI.
Nov. 12, 2020
- A son was born to Ashley (Hamel) and Adrian Ustby of Holmen, WI.
Nov. 13, 2020
- A daughter was born to Olivia (Nommensen) and Mathew Butzler of Bangor, WI.
Nov. 14, 2020
- A son was born to Sarah (Sodko) and Jordon Bryson of La Crosse, WI.
