Gundersen Health System births
Nov. 3, 2020

  • A daughter was born to Abbey (Schnell) and Peter Jergenson of Spring Grove, MN.

Nov. 4, 2020

  • A daughter was born to Kelli (O’Laughlin) and Christopher Wojcik of West Salem, WI.

Nov. 11, 2020

  • A daughter was born to Chelsea Clements and Jaylon Deleon of Onalaska, WI.

A daughter was born to Melissa (Stein) and Darron Fanning of Bangor, WI.

Nov. 12, 2020

  • A son was born to Ashley (Hamel) and Adrian Ustby of Holmen, WI.

Nov. 13, 2020

  • A daughter was born to Olivia (Nommensen) and Mathew Butzler of Bangor, WI.

Nov. 14, 2020

  • A son was born to Sarah (Sodko) and Jordon Bryson of La Crosse, WI.
