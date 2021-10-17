Heider Center Art Gallery to present digital art show

Heider Center for the Arts-Art Gallery, 405 E. Hamlin St. West Salem, will present “Digital Artistry Expressed” from Oct. 18 to Nov. 30.

The artists in the show are Mary Ann Roesler and high school student Sasha Grueneis.

Hours for the gallery are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. and opn during any Heider Center Mainstage/Mainstage Plus evening shows

An art reception will be held Thursday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Roesler's art work came from her background in photography. Now by using photographs, Photoshop, Lightroom and other digital programs, she can enhance her photos and develop a new artistic reflection. Her pieces show nature, floral and urban sites printed on canvas and finished with a protective giclee coating.

"This gallery show tells a story of digital artistry expressed though nature, floral, urban, and imagination with a totally different approach to traditional art," she said.

Grueneis's work is a variety of media, from drawing, to digital photography, sculpture and digital art. Her pieces exhibit a balance between whimsy and a deep emotional connection between viewer and subject matter.

Any questions, contact Peggy Green, Heider Center Art Gallery chairperson, at pgreen1962@charter.net or 608-786-1962

