Heider Center to host ABBA tribute

Fans of one of the most successful and popular bands of all time are likely in for a treat Saturday, Nov. 20, when a show called “ABBA FAB” rolls into West Salem’s Heider Center for the Arts.

The original ABBA has sold somewhere between 150 million and 385 million records worldwide and Scotty Pearson, one of ABBA FAB’s original members, believes the reason for their success boils down to the music’s accessibility.

“Truly, it’s music you can understand,” Pearson said. “You can understand the words of all the songs and there’s great music and dance.”

Although ABBA’s heyday was during the 1970s and 1980s, the Swedish group gained a whole new generation of fans after the success of the 1999 musical, “Mama Mia!” and the movie that followed it in 2008.

“Our show was created because of the popularity of the musical and the movie,” Pearson said. “Younger people also fell in love with the music. At our shows we’ll often have kids out there in the audience singing along with the words to every song. We pride ourselves in being able to entertain people of all ages.”

ABBA FAB shows are energetic multimedia affairs with a six-piece band playing the group’s many hits amidst projected images and videos. Asked what kind of responses performers most often receive after a performance, Pearson said that people typically express their appreciation of how much the group sounds and looks like the original ABBA.

“And for sure there’s always an appreciation for the energy that we bring,” Pearson said. “It’s a high-energy show with lots of choreography, but in the end it always comes down to the sound of ABBA. With just one exception, we stay true to all the original arrangements.”

The ABBA FAB group was put together 12 years ago in Phoenix and has since expanded to venues worldwide — including cruise ships, casinos and resorts. “Even though we’re based out of Arizona, we get performers from all over the world,” Pearson said.

A prime example of that the singer Kelly-Anne Gower, who will play the part of Anna-Frid in the Heider show. Gower has starred in numerous productions in London’s famed West End. Those include “The Who’s Tommy,” “RENT” and “Les Miserables.” She also appeared in the movie version of “Les Miserables.”

While Gower and the performers who put together the ABBA FAB show do all they can to replicate the classic ABBA’s sound, there might possibly be one instance where they actually better it. That’s because the performer who plays Benny (Chris Whitely) is also a musician proficient on the piano and the saxophone.

“In the original Waterloo,” Pearson said, “there’s an iconic saxophone sound, so we just had to let Chris play it.”

