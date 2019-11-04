Fred Heuer will share the stories of his family's military service, from World War 1 to the Vietnam war, beginning at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at Holmen Village Hall, 421 Main St. S., Holmen.
This event will be free and open to the public, and was prompted by Heuer's emotional trip to the Normandy beaches in 2016. It will be part of the Holmen Area Historical Society's month of honoring military veterans.
