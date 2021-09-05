Holmen graduate named director of Center for Climate and Security

CSR is a nonprofit, non-partisan security policy institute devoted to anticipating, analyzing and addressing core systemic risks to security in the 21st century, with special examination of the ways in which these risks intersect and exacerbate one another. To further this goal, CSR currently hosts non-partisan institutes on climate and security (The Center for Climate and Security), and strategic weapons and bio risks (The Janne E. Nolan Center on Strategic Weapons), as well as a program designed to study converging, cross-sectoral risks (The Converging Risks Lab). The CSR contends that though societies are facing unprecedented risks, they also possess unprecedented foresight, and this dynamic creates a “Responsibility to Prepare and Prevent.” CSR was founded in 2017 by Francesco Femia and Caitlin Werrell.