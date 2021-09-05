Holmen graduate named director of Center for Climate and Security

The Council on Strategic Risks has announced it has selected Erin Sikorsky as its new director of the Center for Climate and Security.
Sikorsky, a Holmen High School graduate, previously served as the CCS deputy director. The previous director of CCS, the Honorable John Conger, will now be a senior advisor across CSR’s programs and Director Emeritus of CCS.
“As we’ve seen repeatedly this summer, no corner of the world is safe from climate change-driven hazards. In 2021 alone, these hazards have taken thousands of lives and done millions of dollars of damage to critical infrastructure,” said Sikorsky. “Beyond these first order impacts, however, are a series of more complex security concerns that arise as climate change compounds other risks — including extremism, poor governance and corruption, rising inequality and state fragility, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other health security risks.
“As more and more governments come to grips with this reality, the Center for Climate and Security has the expertise, diverse network, and silo-busting approach needed to analyze these risks and lead action to identify and implement climate security solutions. I’m honored to step into this leadership role and continue the organization’s ground-breaking work.”
Prior to joining CCS, Sikorsky served on the U.S. National Intelligence Council where she led the US intelligence community’s environmental and climate security analysis and co-authored the quadrennial Global Trends report, the U.S. government’s premier unclassified strategic forecasting effort.
She is also the founding chair of the Climate Security Advisory Council, a Congressionally mandated group designed to facilitate coordination between the intelligence community and US government scientific agencies on climate security matters.
Sikorsky is an adjunct professor at George Mason University, a visiting fellow at University of Pennsylvania’s Perry World House, and serves on the advisory board of the Smith College Center for Environment, Ecological Design and Sustainability.
CSR is a nonprofit, non-partisan security policy institute devoted to anticipating, analyzing and addressing core systemic risks to security in the 21st century, with special examination of the ways in which these risks intersect and exacerbate one another. To further this goal, CSR currently hosts non-partisan institutes on climate and security (The Center for Climate and Security), and strategic weapons and bio risks (The Janne E. Nolan Center on Strategic Weapons), as well as a program designed to study converging, cross-sectoral risks (The Converging Risks Lab). The CSR contends that though societies are facing unprecedented risks, they also possess unprecedented foresight, and this dynamic creates a “Responsibility to Prepare and Prevent.” CSR was founded in 2017 by Francesco Femia and Caitlin Werrell.