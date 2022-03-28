Holmen High students win state awards, advance to national conference

Two dozen Holmen High School Students competed at the State Career Development Conference this month in Lake Geneva.
The following 15 students have advanced to the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta April 22-27:
- Madeline Beinborn
- Keaton Breske
- Maryn Conley
- North Cox
- Cameron Deml
- Lillian Dow
- Ellie Euler
- Lillie Fredrickson
- Aidan Keppel
- Claire Mathison
- Ethan Meyer
- Camryn Rand
- Annabel Reitzel
- Andrew Russell
- Adam Troyanek
State Conference Results:The written project categories consist of students teaming up with a local business and compiling a 20 page research paper along with a professional presentation. These projects are started in May 2021 and competed at the State Conference.
Written Projects:
- Cameron Deml-School Based Enterprise Gold Certification 1st Place
- Annabel Reitzel and Camryn Rand-1st Place Business Services Operations Research Event
- Keaton Breske and Ethan Meyer-2nd Place Finance Operations Research Event
- Madeline Beinborn-4th Place Career Development
- Ellie Euler-4th Place Buying and Merchandising Operations Research Event
- Adam Troyanek and Andrew Russell-5th Place Buying and Merchandising Operations Research Event
- Maryn Conley-6th Place International Innovation Business Plan
People are also reading…
Other AwardsGold Chapter, Service Fest, 100 Hours Community Service, Trick-or-Can, Acts of Kindness, General Contribution to Charity, Alumni and Professional Membership.
Scholarship Recipient: Madeline Beinborn-post secondary scholarship
Series Events:
- Annabel Reitzel-Test and Role Play 2 Medalist-Apparel and Accessories
- Aidan Keppel-Role Play 2 Medalist-Food Marketing
- Adam Troyanek and Andrew Russell-Marketing Management Role Play 2, Finalists, 5th Place Overall-Double Qualifiers
- North Cox-Principles of Marketing Exam Medalist
- Maryn Conley-Sports and Entertainment Marketing Exam Medalist, Role Play 2
Qualifying for Leadership Academy
- Aidan Keppel
- Claire Mathison
- North Cox
- Lillie Fredrickson
Lillian Dow
Wisconsin DECA State OfficerAndrew Russell was named a Wisconsin DECA vice president.