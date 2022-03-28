Holmen High students win state awards, advance to national conference

Two dozen Holmen High School Students competed at the State Career Development Conference this month in Lake Geneva.

The following 15 students have advanced to the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta April 22-27:

Madeline Beinborn

Keaton Breske

Maryn Conley

North Cox

Cameron Deml

Lillian Dow

Ellie Euler

Lillie Fredrickson

Aidan Keppel

Claire Mathison

Ethan Meyer

Camryn Rand

Annabel Reitzel

Andrew Russell

Adam Troyanek

State Conference Results:The written project categories consist of students teaming up with a local business and compiling a 20 page research paper along with a professional presentation. These projects are started in May 2021 and competed at the State Conference.

Written Projects:

Cameron Deml-School Based Enterprise Gold Certification 1st Place

Annabel Reitzel and Camryn Rand-1st Place Business Services Operations Research Event

Keaton Breske and Ethan Meyer-2nd Place Finance Operations Research Event

Madeline Beinborn-4th Place Career Development

Ellie Euler-4th Place Buying and Merchandising Operations Research Event

Adam Troyanek and Andrew Russell-5th Place Buying and Merchandising Operations Research Event

Maryn Conley-6th Place International Innovation Business Plan

Other AwardsGold Chapter, Service Fest, 100 Hours Community Service, Trick-or-Can, Acts of Kindness, General Contribution to Charity, Alumni and Professional Membership.

Scholarship Recipient: Madeline Beinborn-post secondary scholarship

Series Events:

Annabel Reitzel-Test and Role Play 2 Medalist-Apparel and Accessories

Aidan Keppel-Role Play 2 Medalist-Food Marketing

Adam Troyanek and Andrew Russell-Marketing Management Role Play 2, Finalists, 5th Place Overall-Double Qualifiers

North Cox-Principles of Marketing Exam Medalist

Maryn Conley-Sports and Entertainment Marketing Exam Medalist, Role Play 2

Qualifying for Leadership Academy

Aidan Keppel

Claire Mathison

North Cox

Lillie Fredrickson

Lillian Dow

Wisconsin DECA State OfficerAndrew Russell was named a Wisconsin DECA vice president.

