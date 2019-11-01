Holmen Area Rotary Club members will be making beds to help tackle the challenges with children’s health and well-being.
Club officials say nearly 40 children in the community sleep without a bed or on the floor every night.
Instead of its weekly Wednesday morning meeting, Rotary members from the Holmen area built headboards and assembling bed frames this week. The completed beds, along with new mattresses and bedding, will be delivered to local families on Saturday.
Members of the Holmen Area Rotary Club worked with the Holmen School District to determine the need for beds in the community.
An initial club commitment of $5,000 was matched by a District 6250 Rotary Foundation grant. Contributions were also made by Holmen’s Hope, Wisconsin Building Supply, Amy’s Closet/AmeriDown and King Furniture.
Rotary members from the Holmen Area have long supported the community through a range of service projects. Members have also distributed 10,000 pounds of produce from the community garden that the club started just three years ago.
To learn more about Holmen Rotary, contact President Art Lyons at 608-526-4002 or ArtLyons.rotary@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.