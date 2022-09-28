Holst named interim regional chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin

Tanner Holst has been named interim regional chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin, beginning immediately.

He succeeds Mike Morrey, who will transition into a new leadership role with Mayo Clinic International. Morrey held the role of regional head of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System for Southwest Wisconsin since 2019.

Holst has over 23 years of Mayo Clinic experience and currently serves as vice chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin. He also is the lead administrator for Mayo Clinic Health System Digital Practice Enablement within Mayo Clinic's Center for Digital Health. Holst will continue to oversee these administrative roles during this interim period with the support of other administrative leaders.

"Mayo Clinic has a long-established commitment to leadership development and succession planning, which underpins the organization's history of smooth and coordinated leadership transitions," says Chris Hasse, chief administrative officer for Mayo Clinic Health System. "We appreciate Tanner taking on this assignment to ensure uninterrupted leadership for our team in Southwest Wisconsin."

Holst received his bachelor’s degree at Winona State University and his master's at the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse. He has been very active in the community and is currently serves on the board of advisors for the University of La Crosse College of Business Administration. He is board chair at Family and Children’s Center, board vice chair of Altra Federal Credit Union and has been a member of the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative. Holst also has held roles within the Alliance 2 Heal, Better Together in La Crosse County, and Junior Achievement.

"I’m excited to take on this role to serve our many teams, our patients and the region," says Holst. "I look forward to partnering with Regional Vice President Dr. Paul Mueller, Chief Nursing Officer Lisa Archer and our entire staff in bringing Mayo’s world-leading care to this region while continually innovating the health care delivery model in the community setting."

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse is in the midst of constructing a new six-floor, 70-bed medical facility that will include a surgical and procedural floor, medical and surgical units, flexible ICU and progressive care unit, and new family birth center. Holst knows about major projects at Mayo Clinic Health System, as he played a key role in the previous renovation and expansion of Mayo Clinic Health System’s Cancer Center in 2017 and the construction of new clinics in Holmen and Arcadia.

Holst resides in the La Crosse area with his wife and four children.