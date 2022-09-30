 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Human library setting up at HACC

Human library

Patrons check out a human library book.

 Contributed file photo

A library is full of books that tell the stories of our experiences as human beings. What if instead of hard copy books, these stories were told by the human beings that experienced them — a human library? “Borrowers” could come and listen, ask questions and learn from the experiences of someone else.

This year, the Holmen Area Historical Society, in partnership with the Holmen Area Community Center, will open its first human library from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at HACC, 600 N. Holmen Drive.

In an effort to support history in our schools, they will adopt this year’s National History Day theme as the focus of these stories: Frontiers in History: People, Places and Ideas. This will be a wide-ranging approach to the idea of a frontier. Think uncharted territory, stepping into the unknown or exploring something new and foreign. These stories will help us understand the impact, significance and changes over time for the people, the "human books," who have experienced frontiers of all types in their own lives.

Twelve human books will be available for loan, each at a table in the community center. Borrowers, in small groups, can pick out a library card and engage with one of the “books” for a 20-minute block of time. At the end of that time, the cards must be returned to the librarian, and the next group of borrowers can move to the tables. Of course, if another book is available, borrowers may move to another table.

While waiting for a “hold” to be available, borrowers are invited to enjoy lemonade, coffee and cookies in the “library” lounge.

Human library books

  • Carol Abramzon: Mississippi Valley Conservancy: A Frontier in Land Preservation
  • Glenn Borreson: Ski Jumping in the Coulee Region: A Frontier of Fun
  • Chris Hardie: Farming and Rural Life as Frontier
  • Ed Hill: Steamboats on the Mississippi, settling the American Frontier
  • Nancy Hill: League of Women Voters, a Frontier for Women
  • Marilyn Pedretti: Frontiers in Sustainable Living
  • Stu Robertshaw: Special Education, a Frontier in teaching children with special needs
  • Karen Rooney: Title Nine, a Frontier for Girls and Women in Sports
  • Vivian Sacia: The One Room School, A Frontier in Education
  • Hannah Scholze: Growing Roots: Genealogy as Lifelong Pursuit
  • Keith Valiquette: VISTA on the Navajo Reservation: A Frontier in Volunteer Service
  • Slandion Vang: Hmong Immigration, American culture as Frontier
  • Mike Wall: Growing up in Holmen, Small Town as Frontier
