Human library setting up at HACC

A library is full of books that tell the stories of our experiences as human beings. What if instead of hard copy books, these stories were told by the human beings that experienced them — a Human Library? “Borrowers” could come and listen, ask questions, and learn from the experiences of someone else.

This year, the Holmen Area Historical Society, in partnership with the Holmen Area Community Center, will open its first Human Library on Monday, Oct. 3, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at HACC, 600 N. Holmen Drive.

In an effort to support history in our schools, they will adopt this year’s National History Day theme as the focus of these stories: Frontiers in History: People, Places and Ideas. This will be a wide-ranging approach to the idea of a frontier. Think uncharted territory, stepping into the unknown or exploring something new and foreign. These stories will help us understand the impact, significance and changes over time for the people, the ‘Human Books,’ who have experienced frontiers of all types in their own lives.

Twelve Human Books will be available for loan, each at a table in the community center. Borrowers, in small groups, can pick out a library card and engage with one of the “books” for a 20-minute block of time. At the end of that time, the cards must be returned to the librarian, and the next group of borrowers can move to the tables. Of course, if another book is available, borrowers may move to another table.

While waiting for a “hold” to be available, borrowers are invited to enjoy lemonade, coffee, and cookies in the “library” lounge.