Hunger Task Force, Salvation Army plan food distribution

More than 40% of the 46,846 households in La Crosse County come close to financial insecurity, and The Hunger Task Force along with The Salvation Army are continuing to offer Food Distribution Days within the community to combat those numbers.

The next event — a distribution of food boxes Friday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army Warehouse, 434 Nelson Place, La Crosse — is open to the public, free with an ID, and no registration is needed.

Since their first event in March 2021, the organizations have served over 650 households 40,000 pounds of fresh and frozen food.

