Interfaith Leaders' Coalition: Support Afghan refugees

The U.S. is a country composed of immigrants who settled on land inhabited by many indigenous nations. We encourage the Coulee Region to welcome, assist and support the thousands of Afghan guests currently living at Fort McCoy.

Repeatedly, the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament admonishes God’s people to love and provide for the strangers and refugees in their midst: “(God) executes justice for the orphan and widow and (God) loves the strangers, providing them food and clothing. You shall also love the stranger for you were strangers in the land of Egypt” (Deuteronomy 10:18-19). Again we read: “The alien who resides with you shall be to you as the citizen among you; you shall love the alien as yourself, for you were aliens in the land of Egypt” (Leviticus 19:34).

The faith communities in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa have a strong tradition of resettling refugees and are poised to step up to the plate once again. These refugees are truly our brothers and sisters, and their lives would have been at risk had they remained in Afghanistan.

Merely removing them from Afghanistan is only the beginning. We now are called to come together in the long and arduous task of walking with them as they create a new home and a new life in a land very different from the land from which they came. We believe new life for Afghan refugees will not only benefit them but will contribute to the long-term well-being of our area.

There will be many opportunities to serve in the future, but what can we do now?

1) Donate money. Catholic Charities is the lead charitable organization for the La Crosse interfaith community. You can donate on their website (https://cclse.org/afghanistan-refugee-assistance/).

2) Volunteer. If you can commit to a week or more, email Catholic Charities (info@cclse.org). Occasional volunteers will be needed in the future, though not now.

3) Speak positively about the resettlement effort to create an atmosphere of love and acceptance in the Coulee region.

4) Pray for the Afghan refugees, the soldiers and staff at Fort McCoy, the aid workers and volunteers, and for the hearts of our citizens that we might be a beloved community of compassion and care for our Afghan neighbors.

On behalf of the La Crosse Interfaith Leaders Coalition, we encourage people of faith to talk to their clergy and work together to express the deep love and hospitality which emanates from the best of our faith traditions.

The Rev. M. Park Hunter is the coordinator for the Interfaith Leaders Coalition

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0