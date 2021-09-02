Jed Olson to open Viterbo Leadership at Noon series

Jed Olson, Outdoor Recreation Alliance (ORA) Trails executive director, will open the 2021–22 Leadership at Noon series at Viterbo University Wednesday, Sept. 15 in the Fine Arts Center FSPA Lobby.

ORA Trails is a 501c3 nonprofit established to create, enhance, and protect majestic trails within the Driftless region. The organization is dedicated to building happy, healthy, and resilient communities by providing access to equitable and sustainable outdoor recreation experiences. Recent projects include the Gateway Trail System on Grandad Bluff, forest trails near State Road School and Chad Erickson Memorial Park, and working to expand hiking opportunities on Miller Bluff.

Olson had worked in a variety of recreational and educational settings when he and his wife Kelly settled in the area 15 years ago. He has volunteered in various ecological, recreational, and justice-minded pursuits and most recently has owned and operated an outdoor education and recreation project management business. Serving as the ORA Trails executive director allows him “the opportunity to improve and highlight this beautiful place he calls home.”