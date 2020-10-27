Jerome Christenson: To trick or not to treat?

On the other hand, if scampering free and unfettered through the crisp night air poses little or no threat of COVID exposure, the brightly lit, climate controlled, adult-organized and closely supervised costumed soirees so much favored by concerned parents as of late pose no less a threat to public health than the super-spreader events enthusiastically hosted by a certain president and political organization that will for the moment go unnamed. Let it be said that the demise of both events would be a boon to all of America.

There’s no way around it, Halloween has really gone downhill since grownups started getting involved.

Y’know, by current standards, it surely seems that a generation or two ago parents didn’t like their kids very much. They let us run all over the place, ride bikes without helmets, swing on cold steel monkey bars high above a hard blacktop playground, call each other names, play baseball without uniforms, umps or trophies, shoot BB guns at blackbirds, fall out of trees, pee behind bushes and breathe second-hand smoke in the doctor’s waiting room while we took our turn at getting stitched up after the latest mishap. Our parents counted noses around the breakfast table and again at supper -- so long as the total was the same, all was right with the world.