Johnson, colleagues: Deep concern with White House censoring Americans

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) was joined by several colleagues in writing a letter to President Biden expressing deep concern with the White House’s announcement that it will be flagging American citizens’ speech on social media platforms for misinformation.

The senators urged the Administration to halt any actions it has or is currently undertaking to censor Americans’ speech. The letter asks for information on how the Administration is carrying out the flagging of Americans’ speech no later than August 9.

“With this history, big tech, the corporate media, and the Administration have no credibility in determining what is and isn’t ‘misinformation,’” the senators wrote. “Americans are rightfully alarmed and suspicious of the motivations behind the Administration’s apparent coordination with tech companies to potentially censor disfavored speech, as vaguely described by Ms. Psaki at the recent White House press briefing.”

Joining Johnson in signing the letter were Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.).

