Johnson, GOP senators seek accounting of U.S. military equipment left in Afghanistan

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), along with 24 Republican colleagues, sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin demanding a full account of U.S. military equipment left behind in Afghanistan, which has already fallen into the hands of the Taliban and their terrorist allies or is at risk of doing so.

“It is unconscionable that high-tech military equipment paid for by U.S. taxpayers has fallen into the hands of the Taliban and their terrorist allies,” the senators wrote. “Securing U.S. assets should have been among the top priorities for the U.S. Department of Defense prior to announcing the withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

In the letter, the senators also are asking for "an assessment of the likelihood that the Taliban will seek to work with Russia, Pakistan, Iran, or the People’s Republic of China for training, fuel, or infrastructure necessary to utilize the equipment they do not have the capabilities to use on their own."