Johnson joins in introducing Prevent Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates Act

On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) joined Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), and Mike Lee (R-Utah) to introduce the Prevent Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates for Interstate Commerce Act.

As the Biden administration is reportedly considering enforcing vaccine mandates for businesses merely seeking to engage in interstate commerce, the Prevent Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates for Interstate Commerce Act would protect the privacy of Americans’ personal health information and prohibit the Department of Transportation and other federal agencies from requiring proof of vaccination or the use of a vaccine passport for such activities.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) is introducing companion legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Johnson said, ”The Biden administration’s decision to mandate vaccines for working Americans is an outrageous trampling of civil liberties and a dangerous precedent for what a U.S. president can unilaterally impose on the American public. The American people deserve transparency and as much information as possible from the federal government so they may make an informed choice about their own health.

"I’m happy to co-sponsor Senator Scott’s Prevent Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates for Interstate Commerce Act that would prohibit federal agencies from requiring anyone to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to do business across state borders. No one should be pressured, coerced, or fear reprisal for refusing treatment, including the Covid-19 vaccine.”

Scott said, “While American businesses are working hard to recover from the devastating impacts of COVID-19, President Biden is set on implementing more mandates, lockdowns and restrictions that are holding them back. I got the COVID-19 vaccine, and encourage everyone who feels comfortable to get it too, but government has no business pushing mandates on the American people and our hardworking businesses. It’s the government’s job to inform Americans and then let every family make the right choices that will keep themselves, their businesses and their employees safe.

"My Prevent Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates for Interstate Commerce Act ensures that the Biden administration cannot require anyone to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to do business across state borders, and protects Americans’ rights and privacy.”

